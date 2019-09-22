Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Comparing side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.17 N/A 1.26 23.43 Park City Group Inc. 6 5.58 N/A 0.22 23.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Iron Mountain Incorporated and Park City Group Inc. Park City Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Iron Mountain Incorporated is currently more affordable than Park City Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Park City Group Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Park City Group Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Park City Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and Park City Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -9.38% for Iron Mountain Incorporated with average price target of $29. Park City Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average price target and a 79.41% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Park City Group Inc. seems more appealing than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares and 30.7% of Park City Group Inc. shares. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 22.6% are Park City Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated was less bearish than Park City Group Inc.

Summary

Park City Group Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated on 7 of the 12 factors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.