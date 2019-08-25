Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Contrasting side by side

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.11 N/A 1.26 23.43 New Relic Inc. 95 6.67 N/A -0.72 0.00

Demonstrates Iron Mountain Incorporated and New Relic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iron Mountain Incorporated and New Relic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain Incorporated is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, New Relic Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival New Relic Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. New Relic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iron Mountain Incorporated and New Relic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -6.87% for Iron Mountain Incorporated with average target price of $29. Meanwhile, New Relic Inc.’s average target price is $104, while its potential upside is 77.78%. The results provided earlier shows that New Relic Inc. appears more favorable than Iron Mountain Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain Incorporated and New Relic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 82.5%. Insiders held 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of New Relic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has -9.26% weaker performance while New Relic Inc. has 15.07% stronger performance.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.