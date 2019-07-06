Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.83% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.13% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Iron Mountain Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.20% 2.80% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Iron Mountain Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated N/A 34 25.47 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Iron Mountain Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.39 2.84 2.63

With average target price of $37, Iron Mountain Incorporated has a potential upside of 17.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 22.23%. Based on the data given earlier, Iron Mountain Incorporated is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Iron Mountain Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while Iron Mountain Incorporated’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s competitors have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Iron Mountain Incorporated is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s competitors are 11.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Dividends

Iron Mountain Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated’s peers beat Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.