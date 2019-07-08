Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 34 2.14 N/A 1.26 25.47 Anaplan Inc. 37 25.83 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iron Mountain Incorporated and Anaplan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iron Mountain Incorporated and Anaplan Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated. Its rival Anaplan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Anaplan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iron Mountain Incorporated and Anaplan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 17.13% upside potential and an average target price of $37. Competitively Anaplan Inc. has an average target price of $47.67, with potential downside of -10.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Iron Mountain Incorporated looks more robust than Anaplan Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares and 45.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39% Anaplan Inc. -2.29% 6.93% 16.97% 56.81% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has -1.39% weaker performance while Anaplan Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.