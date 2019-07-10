Iron Mountain (Delaware)Common Stock REIT (IRM) Analyzed By Wells Fargo; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Sentiment Is 1.61

In analysts report issued on Wednesday morning, professional analysts at Wells Fargo has started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT (NYSE:IRM). The broker issued “Outperform” rating on IRM stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 225 funds increased or started new holdings, while 140 cut down and sold their equity positions in Zebra Technologies Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 45.87 million shares, down from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Zebra Technologies Corp in top ten holdings increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 124 Increased: 135 New Position: 90.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 16.87% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation for 689,535 shares. Goodnow Investment Group Llc owns 437,168 shares or 12.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 6.58% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Management Inc has invested 5.86% in the stock. Capital Growth Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,200 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.43 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 26.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 19.60 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.61% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $211.72. About 371,939 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Purolator Selects Zebra Technologies and ShipTrack to Enhance Digital Experience for Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity. Another trade for 21,037 shares valued at $776,265 was made by Cloutier Ernest W on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.30 million for 15.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.07 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 26.18 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.