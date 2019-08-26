Iron Financial Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Decreased by $316,000 as Share Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,422 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 58,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.54 million shares traded or 247.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 13,859 shares to 27,176 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,456 shares to 310,733 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

