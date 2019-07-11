Iron Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $316,000 as Market Value Declined; Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake by $36.22 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47 million, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 91,072 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 883,902 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 471 shares. Lpl Financial Llc holds 33,988 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd accumulated 16,794 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 148,829 shares. Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,913 shares. Blackrock reported 8.48M shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 93,282 shares. First Republic Inv reported 12,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old West Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 377,720 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 256 shares. 10,837 are owned by Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 13,674 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 96,518 shares to 12.01 million shares, valued at $57.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 65,050 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 37,257 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 80,102 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.26% stake. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,336 shares. Impact Advsr Limited Company invested in 30,835 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Salem Counselors has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oak Ridge Invs holds 0.77% or 76,648 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 391,621 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 58,600 shares. Gotham Asset Management invested in 17,725 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 128,170 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Mngmt Limited, Florida-based fund reported 1,830 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00 million. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.56M was sold by Benioff Marc. Another trade for 456 shares valued at $68,011 was sold by Weaver Amy E. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $68.85M for 437.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.