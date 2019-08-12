Iron Financial Has Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $316,000; Share Price Declined; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Valuation Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 193.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 24,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 37,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 12,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 5.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 33,318 shares to 569,863 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 8,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 148,825 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.37% or 29,248 shares. Marvin Palmer Associate holds 33,120 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 31,840 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 275,820 shares. American Natl Com Tx reported 63,314 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,932 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,060 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 21,910 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 3.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 53,000 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 364 shares. 53,500 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

