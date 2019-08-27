Iron Financial Has Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $316,000; Encana (ECA) Shares Declined While Amg National Trust Bank Has Upped by $1.65 Million Its Stake

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 5.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 18.78M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 427.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 33,318 shares to 569,863 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.13% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,104 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 9,336 shares. 902 were accumulated by First Personal Fin Service. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 169,256 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 982,733 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 221,133 shares stake. Ipg Investment Ltd Llc has 5,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 12,522 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assocs stated it has 33,120 shares. Amer Century Inc has 3.28M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,792 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Limited reported 202,264 shares stake. Dakota Wealth reported 0.32% stake. Arcadia Management Mi has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 176 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has 1.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,314 shares to 634,936 shares, valued at $97.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWO).