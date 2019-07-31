Iron Financial Has Cut Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $316,000 as Share Price Declined; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increases Holding in Us Bancorp (USB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 266.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 68,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 5.47M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $156.96. About 3.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.56 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc has 28,863 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology owns 1,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lourd Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 13,029 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc holds 39,992 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 603,037 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,200 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 15,432 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7,354 shares. Iron Fincl Lc invested in 0.14% or 1,350 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.24% or 64,379 shares. 9,723 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GQRE) by 26,145 shares to 91,610 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc invested in 1.14M shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hartford Mngmt accumulated 205,901 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 0.7% or 20,712 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,400 shares. 1,806 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Thompson Investment Management has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 107,091 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 292,707 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 16,350 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust accumulated 6,190 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Commerce holds 93,900 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pictet North America Advsrs has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).