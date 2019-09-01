Iron Financial Cut Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Value Declined; Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $3.19 Million

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 24/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 19/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation – via @NYTimes; 12/03/2018 – Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,688 shares. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 429,758 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.52% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29,353 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.27% or 75,176 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 139,578 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 6,981 shares. Secor Advisors Lp accumulated 21,305 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0% or 100 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 525,843 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Middleton And Communications Ma owns 98,825 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Washington Bank, Washington-based fund reported 345 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,899 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 36,261 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.14% or 2,962 shares. Incline Glob Limited Liability has invested 6.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% or 260,593 shares. 686,725 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Mcgowan Group Asset Management stated it has 1,395 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 1.03% or 16,303 shares in its portfolio. 71.67 million were reported by Cap Rech Global. Eqis Capital Incorporated owns 29,048 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 18,330 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 318,221 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.