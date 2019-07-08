Iron Financial Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $316,000; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Last Week

Iron Financial Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 59.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Iron Financial Llc holds 1,350 shares with $214,000 value, down from 3,350 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $118.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.37M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 1. See Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 19.0000

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 396,833 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA SAYS MIGHT BE ABLE TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA COMBINATION IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Initiation of Registrational Trial of Melphalan/HDS in lntrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 10/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS UPDATE OF MD ANDERSON DATA; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Makes Corporate Governance Enhancements and Bd Changes; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $362,734 activity. The insider Riga Thomas J sold 10,499 shares worth $109,578. GUSTAFSON KURT A also sold $33,471 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Wednesday, January 16. The insider Turgeon Joseph W. sold 5,091 shares worth $53,135. Shares for $63,826 were sold by Vyas Dolatrai on Tuesday, January 22. The insider MAIDA ANTHONY E III sold 7,250 shares worth $72,500. Another trade for 2,496 shares valued at $27,541 was sold by McGahan Keith M.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $934.89 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 688,118 shares stake. Everence Management holds 0.03% or 15,240 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 19,050 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru invested in 4,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Shell Asset Management reported 17,184 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 122,425 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 23,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 241 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 67,082 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

More notable recent Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spectrum: Still Opportunistic But Laser Focused – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Announces Elizabeth Czerepak to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 38 insider sales for $34.39 million activity. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,051 on Thursday, January 24. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $749,873. The insider Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.23 million. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $917,946. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530. Another trade for 9,067 shares valued at $1.36 million was sold by Hawkins Mark J. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 41 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. Monness maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, March 4. Monness has “Buy” rating and $172 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $175 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Field Main National Bank stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Inc owns 6,484 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp reported 360 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.11% or 17,854 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Llc Delaware accumulated 182,907 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.07% or 121,513 shares in its portfolio. California-based Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,903 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology owns 1,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated accumulated 6,310 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 37,000 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Ent Financial Svcs holds 0.03% or 917 shares. Hhr Asset Llc owns 387,603 shares. Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 0.35% or 8,984 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.