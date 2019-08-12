Irobot (IRBT) Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 770,933 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid)

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares to 107,098 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.