Irobot (IRBT) Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Honda Motor Company LTD (Adr) (HMC) Shares Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.88 Million

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 820,630 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (HMC) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 143,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.27M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 522,136 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 11/04/2018 – Jackson State University Takes Home Championship Title at 29th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC); 18/04/2018 – Japan holds a leading position in the development of humanoid robots, with machines like Honda’s Asimo; 11/03/2018 – Bourdais Leads Honda Sweep of Indy Car Season Opener; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Presses Honda about the Status of Recalled Vehicles Still on the Road with Defective Takata Airbags; 07/03/2018 – JAGUAR LAND ROVER CEO SAYS MINUTES OF DELAY AT THE BORDER AFTER BREXT WOULD LEAD TO “HUGE DISADVANTAGES”; 24/05/2018 – HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 9 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 27/04/2018 – Dark clouds gather over Honda’s two main markets — the U.S. and China; 07/05/2018 – Express India: Honda bike plant shut for `safety reasons’, police file mishap case

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF) by 154,250 shares to 177,850 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 346,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540 worth of stock. 1,500 shares were sold by Stacy Michelle, worth $171,000 on Tuesday, February 12.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

