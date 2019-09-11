Irobot (IRBT) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Upped Stake by $8.48 Million; As Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Raised Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 567,077 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 3,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 13,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 9,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.61. About 838,064 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,208 shares to 111,011 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,354 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.