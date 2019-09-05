Irobot (IRBT) Holder Gvo Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 723,189 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 121,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 73,058 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 194,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.72M market cap company. The stock increased 12.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 1.63M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.31 million for 27.25 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 12,114 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 4.13M shares. Sei Investments owns 60,911 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% or 60,391 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.03% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 25,429 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 7,053 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Company holds 31,722 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com owns 11,284 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,069 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Lpl Fincl has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.09% or 12,719 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 79,937 shares.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.89M for 2.81 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 45,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 766,806 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Com invested in 14,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Com holds 0% or 100,154 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 185,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.12% or 63,900 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 1.68 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0.33% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 113,989 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 170,000 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 85,491 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,987 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 116,600 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

