Irobot (IRBT) Holder Gagnon Securities Boosted Stake; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $659,302

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 94,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.915. About 1.05M shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.04. About 259,689 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. The insider Weinstein Glen Daniel sold 1,995 shares worth $211,540. The insider Stacy Michelle sold $171,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,927 shares. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 229,113 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn reported 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co has invested 1.11% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,908 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 17,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 715 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 4,940 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 30 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.07% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 4,116 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,834 shares. Lpl Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 15,727 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $107.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN) by 63,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,794 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

