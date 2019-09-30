Irobot Com (IRBT) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Lifted Its Stake by $302,666; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose While Corvex Management LP Increased Its Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 725,254 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Irobot Corp Com (IRBT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 3,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 83,127 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 79,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Irobot Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 339,050 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,576 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 258,385 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 20,242 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 80,956 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 185,633 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.77% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Personal Services accumulated 5 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% or 14,335 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Scout Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 208,270 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 92,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,000 shares.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $107.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,407 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity.