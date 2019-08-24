Iridium Communications (Put) (IRDM) Stock Price Declined While Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Position by $4.29 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stake by $2.02 Million; Stock Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 183,870 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (IRDM) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 965,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 579,319 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 27/03/2018 – Iridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Oebitda $280M-$290M; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 445,045 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,060 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 123,900 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 58,166 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 17,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 363,013 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 66,301 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Voloridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,073 shares. The New York-based Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 30,089 are held by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Automobile Association has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 23,808 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 17,400 shares to 487,255 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

