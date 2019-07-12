Iridium Communications (Put) (IRDM) Holder Maplelane Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $4.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding by $577,500

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 1.69 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (IRDM) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 165,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 965,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 197,488 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $247,145 activity. Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on Friday, May 24.

