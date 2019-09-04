Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shares Declined While Knott David M Lowered Holding; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.21 Million as Market Value Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 609,467 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 679,967 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – Iridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium begins testing new Certus transceiver – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iridium Communications Inc.: A Growing Business With Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Iridium Communications Starts 2019 Ready for Rapid Growth – The Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elon Musk Is A True Genius, As SpaceX’s Increasing Share Of Government Spend Shows – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,070 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 233 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 445,045 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 13,504 shares. 55 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Dudley And Shanley Inc has 398,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 147 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Parkside Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 728 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 29,510 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 31,349 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Star Group Inc. by 228,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,800 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.54M shares to 10.99M shares, valued at $228.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.13 per share. VNDA’s profit will be $3.80 million for 50.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Is Vanda A Buy Ahead Of Its PDUFA Date? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 335 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Llc has 13,629 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 52,559 shares. Convergence Inv Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 12,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 19,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Amer Century Inc holds 113,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern accumulated 0% or 699,728 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 20,300 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 13,934 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 141,000 were reported by Atika Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Voloridge Ltd owns 49,483 shares.