Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shareholder Knott David M Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined; Blair William & Company Has Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $9.73 Million

Blair William & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 69,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 247,348 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, up from 178,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 1.65M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 304,306 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 649,268 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,026 shares, and cut its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Star Group Inc. by 228,880 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

