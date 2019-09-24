Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $8.28 Million as Share Price Declined; Ford Motor Co (F) Holder White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 270,515 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 630,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 89.39% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment For Iridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: ‘Rideshare’ Mission Will Deploy 2 Sets of Satellites in 2 Separate Orbits

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 33.09 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Ford’s Farley on SUVs, China, Autonomous Cars, Tariffs (Video); 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA; 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 05/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ford calls for Brexit clarity to help it make UK investment decision; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 179,198 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Founders Financial Lc has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.74% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0% or 65,082 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Eastern Bank & Trust owns 34,334 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Invesco has 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 117,566 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 990 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 13,290 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gradient Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,821 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares to 23,871 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,332 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold IRDM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset holds 11,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 28,689 are held by Citigroup. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,413 shares. Northern Tru has 2.45M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. World Invsts holds 0.02% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 3.4% or 420,988 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 2,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 106,300 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% or 664,950 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Llc reported 23,313 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 26,442 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.