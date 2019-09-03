Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG)

We are comparing Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications Inc. 24 5.54 N/A -0.56 0.00 Vonage Holdings Corp. 11 2.86 N/A 0.04 295.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Iridium Communications Inc. and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.6% Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Iridium Communications Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s 74.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iridium Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Iridium Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Iridium Communications Inc. and Vonage Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Iridium Communications Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.51% and an $21.5 consensus price target. Vonage Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus price target and a -5.02% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Vonage Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Iridium Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84% of Iridium Communications Inc. shares and 88.2% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares. About 1.6% of Iridium Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are Vonage Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iridium Communications Inc. 0.75% 8.63% -7.09% 32.36% 43.73% 37.89% Vonage Holdings Corp. -0.64% 7.36% 27.7% 36.26% -2.67% 42.04%

For the past year Iridium Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats Iridium Communications Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.