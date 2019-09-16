Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Contrasting side by side

Since Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) are part of the Diversified Communication Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications Inc. 25 6.36 N/A -0.56 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 221 14.16 N/A 0.29 834.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iridium Communications Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iridium Communications Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.6% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Iridium Communications Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SBA Communications Corporation’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iridium Communications Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival SBA Communications Corporation is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Iridium Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Iridium Communications Inc. and SBA Communications Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Iridium Communications Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential downside is -47.25%. SBA Communications Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250.2 consensus price target and a 2.75% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SBA Communications Corporation looks more robust than Iridium Communications Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84% of Iridium Communications Inc. shares and 97.1% of SBA Communications Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Iridium Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, SBA Communications Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iridium Communications Inc. 0.75% 8.63% -7.09% 32.36% 43.73% 37.89% SBA Communications Corporation 4.84% 9.08% 20.41% 37.25% 55.12% 51.59%

For the past year Iridium Communications Inc. has weaker performance than SBA Communications Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.