Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Luminus Management Lifted Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $66.20 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 348.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 3.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.55M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.79M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 509,977 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 80,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $22,390 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $90,780 was made by Rush Parker William on Friday, May 24.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 27,100 shares to 49,100 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

