Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Holding Raised by Dudley & Shanley Llc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 5,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.9. About 149,190 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. It closed at $23.15 lastly. It is down 43.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 58,166 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 63,317 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 670 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 445,045 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.61% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 1.47M were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). The New York-based Capital Mngmt Assoc has invested 1.63% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). World Investors owns 4.50 million shares. Sector Pension Board owns 89,020 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 280 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 395 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,597 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.77 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 12,582 shares to 95,420 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 84,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).