Iridian Asset Management Upped Position in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as Stock Value Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 409,274 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 151,055 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 162,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 224,692 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.46 million shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $214.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 293,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,212 were reported by Da Davidson And. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 279,000 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 2.36 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 9,247 shares. Capital Ww stated it has 17.73 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,185 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Raymond James & holds 893,186 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2,639 shares. National Asset Management invested in 2,724 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Interstate Retail Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,626 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 49 shares. 845,743 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Lincoln Natl accumulated 7,501 shares.