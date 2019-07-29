Iridian Asset Management Upped Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding By $27.51 Million; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) SI Increased By 1.52%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) had an increase of 1.52% in short interest. SKT’s SI was 22.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.52% from 22.05M shares previously. With 1.21M avg volume, 19 days are for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT)’s short sellers to cover SKT’s short positions. The SI to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc’s float is 24.56%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 639,764 shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 4.76 million shares with $206.35M value, up from 4.12 million last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc now has $6.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 563,123 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 55,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.37M shares. Legal General Gp Plc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Chevy Chase Inc owns 58,989 shares. Phocas Finance Corp reported 10,870 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 175,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 317,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,564 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.12 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.72% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Putnam Invs Lc reported 280,942 shares stake. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Delcath Systems Announces $20 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 1.18M shares to 17,069 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 306,024 shares and now owns 2.19M shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 324,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). King Luther Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.3% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Cannell Peter B And reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 0.05% or 54,118 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sei Invests holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 135,664 are held by Smith Salley & Assoc. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 23,100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Victory Capital stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Gene London’s Golden Age of Hollywood Costume Exhibit – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.