Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake By $14.58 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Halliburton Company (HAL)

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33's average target is 66.03% above currents $18.87 stock price.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

