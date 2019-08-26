Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake; Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GLMD) Shorts Down By 1.07%

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) stake by 30.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21M shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 2.70M shares with $126.16M value, down from 3.91M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc now has $7.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 5,518 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLMD) had a decrease of 1.07% in short interest. GLMD’s SI was 601,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.07% from 607,500 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s short sellers to cover GLMD’s short positions. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 1,325 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) stake by 216,449 shares to 937,092 valued at $143.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 3.72M shares and now owns 3.82M shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Servicemaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $39 lowest target. $53’s average target is -7.16% below currents $57.09 stock price. Servicemaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Monday, August 12 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SERV in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Buckingham Research maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 26.

Among 5 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has $59 highest and $20 lowest target. $31.80’s average target is 474.01% above currents $5.54 stock price. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13. SunTrust maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, March 13.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $117.01 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.