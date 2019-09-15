Iridian Asset Management Stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Has Lowered by $23.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Kla (KLAC) Stock Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut by $666,700 Its Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 306,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.49M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 647,120 shares traded or 27.77% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 6,903 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 12,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 1.88 million shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.36 million for 17.08 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,656 shares to 20,453 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 23,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Lc, a California-based fund reported 400 shares. 1.18M are held by Legal General Plc. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 10,621 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners has 5,838 shares. 94,178 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company. British Columbia Investment Management has 35,695 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Td Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,059 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.3% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 45,023 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 98 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 4,475 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,691 shares to 24,760 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 101,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1. The insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.