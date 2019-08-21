Iridian Asset Management Stake in Packaging Of America (PKG) Decreased by $1.54 Million; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.34 million shares traded or 91.33% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 15,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 51,169 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 66,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 769,859 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 14,766 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.12% or 57,578 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,450 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 258,243 shares stake. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 97,537 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Co has invested 1.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 150 shares. Logan accumulated 0.02% or 2,889 shares. Bailard Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 25,633 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 1,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs has 6,255 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 3,586 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 8,271 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 140,938 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.76 million for 13.13 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

