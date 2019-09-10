Iridian Asset Management Stake in Eqt (EQT) Has Lowered by $49.77 Million; As Toronto (TD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.14 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 40,765 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.03 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 76,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.91 million, down from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 274,126 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $493,827 activity. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. On Friday, March 29 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259. On Monday, April 1 the insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

