Iridian Asset Management Raised Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake; Last Week Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Whitecap Resources had 2 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Friday, March 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WCP in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) stake by 4002.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 1.66M shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 1.71M shares with $43.63 million value, up from 41,593 last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 242,705 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES

More recent Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors In Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Directors Own Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: November 15, 2017 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 543,926 shares traded. Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whitecap Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Southwest Saskatchewan, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, and West Central Saskatchewan. It has a 96.43 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 4,260 net wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston reported 0.01% stake. Victory Capital has invested 0.27% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mackenzie Financial holds 8,265 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 110 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP holds 34,755 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Campbell Communication Investment Adviser Limited Co owns 20,806 shares. 279 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 14,285 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc reported 251,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 156 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 192,701 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.41M are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd. 2.13 million were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, April 12 to “Neutral”.