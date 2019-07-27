Iridian Asset Management Raised By $21.30 Million Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 361,000 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 5.51M shares with $329.86M value, up from 5.15 million last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $37.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD

Pepsico Inc (PEP) investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 671 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 716 sold and trimmed stock positions in Pepsico Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 965.36 million shares, down from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pepsico Inc in top ten holdings increased from 128 to 137 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 676 Increased: 544 New Position: 127.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $183.47 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 20.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. for 1.56 million shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 437,262 shares or 16.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 11.34% invested in the company for 7.49 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 10.11% in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 121,434 shares.

The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 210,235 shares to 5.77 million valued at $125.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 1.21M shares and now owns 2.70 million shares. Sba Communications Corp was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 243,185 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 3,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,117 were reported by Homrich Berg. Country Bankshares owns 10,506 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,388 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot House holds 0.04% or 16,885 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 10,100 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 5,317 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,219 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 339,640 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Ima Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.09% or 17,339 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15.