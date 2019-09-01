Iridian Asset Management Position in Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Has Raised by $32.90 Million; Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $620,725 as Valuation Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 216,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 937,092 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 720,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 505,627 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 0.9% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 8.84M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 34,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 34,546 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York reported 6,573 shares. 198,873 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bartlett & Comm Limited Liability Company holds 1,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 33,538 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 0.03% or 514,432 shares. Sir Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 376,500 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Amer International Gru holds 0.04% or 391,085 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 32,414 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 1.76M shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 19,252 shares in its portfolio.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources +2% post Q2 results; raised FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 224,020 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $345.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 857,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc.