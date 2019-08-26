Iridian Asset Management Position In Ball (BLL) Was Has Lifted; Tiger Management Lowered Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $12.77 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 902,292 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 174,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.25M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 730,796 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.71 million for 5.87 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.16% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 308,067 shares. Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 35,800 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 39,885 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5,575 shares. Waterfront Prns Ltd owns 169,800 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 23 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 48,213 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc World Mkts owns 6,783 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp invested in 381,290 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Virginia-based Hendershot Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Montana-based Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 61,100 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.06% or 48,600 shares. London Communication Of Virginia stated it has 661,514 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 52,224 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 2.09M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Amer Research And Mgmt owns 2,500 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Thomas White Intl Ltd owns 18,132 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 1.57M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management Corp accumulated 0.04% or 88,398 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gp One Trading LP reported 731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.15% or 524,340 shares. 255,156 are held by Md Sass Invsts.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.81M shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $80.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 1.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.73M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR).