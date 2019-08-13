Iridian Asset Management Position In Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Was Increased; As Beacon Roofing Supply Com (BECN) Stock Declined, Oak Ridge Investments Has Decreased Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 4002.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63M, up from 41,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 691,549 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (BECN) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 297,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, down from 307,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 269,708 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 886,268 shares to 8.22M shares, valued at $332.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 574,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,626 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

