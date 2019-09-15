Iridian Asset Management Lowered Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position; Halsey Associates Has Lifted Splunk (SPLK) Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) stake by 35.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 322,758 shares as Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 597,868 shares with $137.58 million value, down from 920,626 last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials Inc now has $16.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 324,189 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Halsey Associates Inc increased Splunk (SPLK) stake by 1030.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc acquired 40,195 shares as Splunk (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 44,095 shares with $5.55M value, up from 3,900 last quarter. Splunk now has $17.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,273 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.33 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 53,159 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cambridge accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.14M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.05% or 20,873 shares. 5,920 are owned by Alps Advsr Incorporated. Venator Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 22,500 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Bamco Inc has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 248,281 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 263 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 11,410 shares to 6,621 valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ibm (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,364 shares and now owns 14,467 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $142.80’s average target is 25.65% above currents $113.65 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 24. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 22. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 46,938 shares. Prelude Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 35 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 88,952 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, France-based fund reported 1,762 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 504 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 600 shares. Fil Ltd reported 221,686 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,180 shares. Korea Inv invested in 7,500 shares. Westpac holds 4,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 56,532 shares. Franklin Incorporated owns 546,012 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 872 shares. Weik Cap Management stated it has 1.77% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Innoviva Inc stake by 32,800 shares to 75,500 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) stake by 92,997 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was raised too.