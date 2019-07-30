Iridian Asset Management Lowered Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $21.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Spitfire Capital Holding in Lear (LEA) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.63 million, down from 8.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 13.27 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.69. About 739,141 shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One stated it has 716,361 shares. Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,357 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com holds 53,140 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 4 shares. 768,720 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 15,000 shares. Violich Cap has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Macquarie Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Plc owns 547,142 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 867,019 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 6,888 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 0.37% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 2,418 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. $524,340 worth of stock was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 216,449 shares to 937,092 shares, valued at $143.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.10 million for 35.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fjarde Ap holds 23,884 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 29,500 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Federated Pa accumulated 13,065 shares. 30,371 are owned by Macquarie. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 6,300 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.12% or 14,651 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,931 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And owns 5,885 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 199,929 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.