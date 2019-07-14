Iridian Asset Management Lowered Its Cree (CREE) Stake; United Bancshares Has 0.8 Sentiment

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 5 decreased and sold stakes in United Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 586,406 shares, up from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc analyzed 857,530 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)'s stock rose 23.98%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 3.25M shares with $185.73 million value, down from 4.10 million last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 1.06M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.97% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 303,888 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $73.23 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $120,145 was made by LE DUY LOAN T on Monday, May 20.

