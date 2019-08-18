Iridian Asset Management Lowered Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Holding by $32.27 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 127,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 786,504 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, down from 913,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 3.16 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 2.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 7.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.86 million, down from 9.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 981,232 shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Genentech: Study of Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Compared to Regorafenib; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Halozyme Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS RITUXAN SALES 1.713 BLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 1.709 BLN SFR; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,569 shares. 79,570 were accumulated by American Int. 3.95M are owned by State Street. Third Security reported 14.09 million shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 150,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Arrowstreet Capital Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,055 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,966 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Morgan Stanley has 273,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 18,953 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0.92% or 788,701 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05M shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Captrust Advisors owns 2,135 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 58,886 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp holds 36,382 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.03% or 10,472 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.02% stake. Thornburg Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.34M shares. Daiwa Securities Grp owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 29,493 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc accumulated 7,400 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0.45% or 1.64M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 330,388 shares. Loews Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,200 shares. Quaker Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 455,724 shares stake. Leuthold Grp Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,498 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

