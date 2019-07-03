Iridian Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $223.24 Million as Shares Rose; Pvh (PVH) Share Price Declined While Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Position by $3.17 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 26,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,312 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 50,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 991,290 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.46M shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $214.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,558 shares to 126,094 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

