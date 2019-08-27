Iridian Asset Management Increases Stake in Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH); Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Semgroup Cl A (SEMG)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 139,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 8.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.37 million, up from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 1.65 million shares traded or 88.29% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 216,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 937,092 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 720,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.93. About 537,210 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67

