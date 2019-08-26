Iridian Asset Management Increased Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $148.91 Million; Valuation Rose; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosted Cerner (CERN) Position by $304,323

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 30703.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 29.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 29.88M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.26 million, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 8.09M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 949,471 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For IWS – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

