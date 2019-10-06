Iridian Asset Management Increased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Position by $13.48 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Valuation Declined, Cannell Capital Lifted Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 313,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.93 million, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 458,578 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.37 million market cap company. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 30.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 1.10 million shares to 19,614 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 277,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.