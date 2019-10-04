Iridian Asset Management Increased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $16.81 Million; Stephens Cut Aflac (AFL) Position by $303,318 as Stock Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 466,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.33M, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 274,111 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 5,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 139,530 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, down from 145,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 2.16M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $261.37 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.86M shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $98.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85M shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Northern Tru owns 1.29M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 899,997 are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 27,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 103,517 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 12,900 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,728 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 12,808 shares. 962,984 are owned by Victory Mgmt. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Ltd reported 250,731 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership owns 16,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.26% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Voya Inv Lc has 0.07% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 863,397 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 5,931 shares to 5,971 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 141,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.80M for 12.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.