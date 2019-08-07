Iridian Asset Management Holds Holding in Ball (BLL); Brahman Capital Decreased Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) as Market Value Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 174,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.25 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 154,566 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 19.95 million shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 475,077 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $176.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,407 shares, and cut its stake in Packard Co.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 50,099 shares. 52,224 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Decatur Mngmt reported 139,681 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In stated it has 122,411 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Teachers Retirement has 476,073 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com owns 245,797 shares. 200,061 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Group Inc. State Street has 14.29 million shares. Cwm Llc holds 433 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 225,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3,632 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 4,360 shares. 13,861 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.