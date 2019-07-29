Iridian Asset Management Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Has Lifted by $223.24 Million; As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Share Value Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.11 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 1.03 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 80,002 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company reported 17,809 shares stake. Carlson Cap reported 65,380 shares. 376,819 were reported by M&T National Bank Corp. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). First Republic Inv owns 0.01% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 56,489 shares. Private Advisor Lc accumulated 0.01% or 20,337 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.25% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Ameriprise Financial owns 33,803 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 42,130 shares stake. Gam Ag stated it has 9,307 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 5,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). The Tennessee-based Barnett Com has invested 0.98% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,733 shares to 13,233 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Main Street announces new portfolio investment – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Main Street Capital Becoming Less Special? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital NAV rises 1.3% in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.89M for 16.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 857,530 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $185.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 30,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,459 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “S&P Global Platts and Intercontinental Exchange Extend Partnership in LNG – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Llc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Profund Ltd Liability accumulated 10,932 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Llc owns 25,146 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Management Incorporated has invested 1.29% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 776,779 shares. Focused Wealth owns 1,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sands Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 144,917 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 7.67 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% or 27,442 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).